Man, 23, drives to police station after sustaining gunshot wounds

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 10:20 p.m., the 23-year-old was driving in the 7900 block of South Union Avenue when a male in a passing tan Infiniti sports-utility vehicle fired multiple shots at him, according to Chicago police. The two are believed to have known each other.

The 23-year-old drove his vehicle to the nearby 6th district Chicago police headquarters, 7808 South Halsted St., where officers spotted him and called an ambulance, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating.