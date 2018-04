Man, 23, fatally shot in Burnside

A man was fatally shot at 1:12 a.m. on April 1 in Burnside| Tyler Lariviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot and killed early Sunday in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old man was walking when two males walked up to him and fired shots at 1:12 a.m. in the 700 block of East 92nd.

The man was shot in the abdomen and face. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The shooters drove away from the scene in a black sedan, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.