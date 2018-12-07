Man, 23, in critical condition after Douglas Park shooting

A man was dropped off at a hospital in critical condition after he was shot Friday morning in the Douglas Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 12:52 a.m., three males drove to Mount Sinai Hospital with the wounded 23-year-old inside their black sedan, according to Chicago police. He had multiple gunshot wounds in the right side of his body.

Detectives determined he was shot while in the 2700 block of West 15th Street, police said. Information on the circumstances of the shooting wasn’t immediately available.