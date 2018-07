Man, 23, shot in the back in Gage Park

A 23-year-old man was shot in the back Saturday morning in the 5100 block of South Kedzie in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. | Google Maps

A 23-year-old man was shot Saturday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 6:15 a.m., the man was shot in the 5100 block of South Kedzie, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his back and went to Stroger Hospital, where he was in stable condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.