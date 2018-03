Man, 23, shot in Avalon Park

A man was shot Wednesday night in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 8:40 p.m., the 23-year-old was in the 8100 block of South Avalon Avenue when someone in a light colored vehicle drove up and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the face, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody as detectives investigated the shooting.