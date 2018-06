Man, 23, shot in Chatham

A man wounded in a Chatham neighborhood shooting Friday afternoon took himself to an Oak Park hospital for treatment.

The 23-year-old told investigators he heard gunshots and felt pain in his upper right arm about 2 p.m. as he walked in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park for treatment, police said. He was being uncooperative with investigators.