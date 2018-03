Man, 23, shot in Chatham

A man was shot Saturday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:40 p.m., the 23-year-old man was driving in the 7600 block of South State Street when someone drove up in another vehicle and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in the right eye and right arm, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody as detectives investigated.