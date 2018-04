Man, 23, shot in head in drive-by attack

A man was shot in the head and body early Thursday in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots at 1:51 a.m. in the 800 block of East 89th Place, Chicago Police said.

He took himself to Advocate Trinity Hospital where he is in critical condition. He will be transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.