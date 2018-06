Man, 23, shot in Rosemoor

A man took himself to Mercy Hospital on Monday after being shot in the wrist in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 23-year-old told investigators he was shot in the wrist about 4:30 p.m. in the area of 97th Street and Calumet Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Mercy Hospital for treatment, but would later be transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.