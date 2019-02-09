Man, 23, shot in West Garfield Park
A man was wounded by gunfire while walking on a sidewalk Friday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
At 1 p.m., the 23-year-old heard gunfire in the 4000 block of West Lake Street and felt pain, according to Chicago police. He realized a bullet struck his right leg.
The 23-year-old brought himself to Stroger Hospital, police said. No one is in custody.