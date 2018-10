Man, 23, shot in West Garfield Park

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was standing on a curb about 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox when someone came up to him and began shooting, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the chest and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. He was initially listed in serious condition, but was later upgraded to good condition.