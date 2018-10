Man, 23, shot in leg in Englewood

A 23-year-old man was shot in his upper left leg Tuesday morning in the 6300 block of South Justine Street in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. | Google Maps

A 23-year-old man was shot in his upper left leg Saturday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 10:02 a.m., the man was shot in the 6300 block of South Justine Street, according to Chicago police.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed as being in stable condition, police said.

The man who was shot was being “very uncooperative,” police said.