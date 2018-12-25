Man, 24, in critical condition after being found stabbed in Belmont Central

A man was found with severe stab wounds Tuesday morning in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 2:25 a.m., the 24-year-old was discovered on a street in the 6000 block of West School Street, according to Chicago police. His neck was slashed multiple times.

The 24-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody early Tuesday.

The incident was being investigated as possibly “domestic-related,” according to a police source.