Man, 24, killed in single-vehicle crash in Carpentersville

A 24-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in northwest suburban Carpentersville.

The crash happened on Route 31 near Gentle Breeze Terrace, according to a statement from the Kane County coroner’s office. The vehicle’s driver, Ray Altamirano, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:44 p.m.

The preliminary results of an autopsy conducted Wednesday found Altamirano died from multiple injuries, the coroner’s office said.

Carpentersville police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.