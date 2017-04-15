Man, 24, missing from Elmhurst

Police are looking for a man who was reported missing late Friday from west suburban Elmhurst.

Justin Antony, 24, left his home in the 800 block of North Indiana Street in Elmhurst about 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from Elmhurst police. His family’s last contact with him was a via text message at 8:33 p.m., when he told them he was at a church in Bellwood. He never showed up for the service and his family reported him missing shortly after 11 p.m.

Antony is described as a 5-foot-6, 150-pound man of Middle Eastern descent with short brown hair in a buzz cut, police said. He left his home wearing a yellow hoodie and blue jeans and riding a silver mountain bike.

He has been known to hang out in parks and “is considered missing endangered,” police said. Anyone with information about him is asked to call police at (630) 530-3050.