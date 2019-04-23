Man, 24, missing from Hegewisch

Police are searching for a 24-year-old man who has gone missing from Hegewisch on the Far South Side.

Mack Cummings was last seen Sunday in the 2800 block of East 130th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He was described as a 5-foot-7, 146-pound man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Cummings was wearing a black hoodie, gray t-shirt, gray gym shorts and black boots with duct tape on the back when he was last seen, police said. He also has several cuts and a large laceration on his left forearm.

Anyone with information about Cummings’ location is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.