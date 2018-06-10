Man, 24, shot and killed in Englewood: police

A man was fatally shot early Sunday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, according to police.

The 24-year-old was outside in the 800 block of West 59th Street when someone in a passing car shot him multiple times, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in the chest, stomach, back and arms, police said. The man died at University of Chicago Medical Center.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately release details about the fatality.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.