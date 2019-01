Man, 24, shot by person in ski mask in Calumet Heights

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting by a masked individual Thursday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 1:40 a.m., the 24-year-old was walking in the 9500 block of South Crandon when a red Kia sedan drove by, according to Chicago police. A person wearing a ski mask fired multiple shots at him, striking his chest and face.

The 24-year-old was taken to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.