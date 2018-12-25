Man, 24, shot during attempted robbery in Logan Square

A man was wounded by gunfire during an attempted robbery in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In Christmas Day’s first reported shooting, the 24-year-old was approached by a male at 3:16 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 2400 block of North Hamlin Avenue, according to Chicago police. The male pointed a gun at the 24-year-old and told him to hand his belongings over.

The 24-year-old tried to run away but was shot in the neck by the other male, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

None of the 24-year-old’s belongings were reported stolen, and no one was in custody Tuesday morning.