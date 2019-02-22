Man, 24, shot in Calumet Heights

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

At 10:20 p.m., the 24-year-old was shot by someone in a gray sedan while walking on a sidewalk in the 1700 block of East 95th Street, according to Chicago police.

The 24-year-old brought himself to Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound in his left ankle, police said.