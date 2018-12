Man, 24, shot in Gresham

A man was shot Sunday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 2:33 p.m., the 24-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the knee in the 8100 block of South Elizabeth, according to Chicago police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Police did not immediately release details about the shooting. No one was in custody.