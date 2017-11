Man, 24, shot in Lawndale

A man was shot Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 24-year-old was shot by a group of males firing from a light-colored SUV about 6:45 p.m. as he stood in the 1300 block of South Homan, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the right thigh and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.