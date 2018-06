Man, 24, shot in Logan Square

Police investigate a shooting Saturday in the 2300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A man was shot early Saturday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 24-year-old was standing outside about 3 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone shot him in the arm and abdomen, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in an unknown condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.