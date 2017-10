Man, 24, shot in Park Manor

A 24-year-old man was shot Sunday night in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 9:15 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Indiana and found the man in a multi-unit home in the hallway, according to Chicago Police. He had been shot in the jaw.

The man was taken in “serious-but-stable” condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

Details on the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.