Man, 24, shot in West Pullman

A man walked into a hospital Monday afternoon after being shot in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 24-year-old told investigators he was shot about 2:15 p.m. in the 11900 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

He heard gunshots and was struck in the right knee, police said. He took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.