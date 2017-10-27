Man, 24, with schizophrenia missing after leaving Holy Cross Hospital

Police are looking for a 24-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia and went missing last week after leaving the hospital.

Julian Grange, who goes by “J,” was last seen leaving Holy Cross Hospital on Oct. 16, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He was wearing black-and-white Adidas sweatpants, black Nike gym shoes, a black “Army” hat, a “Hyde Park” T-shirt, and a brown, long-sleeve “Polypro” zip-up sweater

Grange was described as a 6-foot-1, 180-pound black man with a medium complexion, brown eyes and a short, black afro, police said. He has a tattoo reading “WWR” on his left forearm and a medusa on his left shoulder.

Police said Grange suffers from schizophrenia and is not taking his medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.