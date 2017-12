Man, 25, carjacked at gunpoint in Avondale

A man was carjacked at gunpoint Monday night in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 25-year-old was sitting in a 2014 Dodge Dart about 8:10 p.m. in the 3200 block of North Bell when two males opened doors on either side of the sedan and ordered him to get out at gunpoint, Chicago Police said.

The carjackers sped off in the sedan, police said. The man was not hurt.