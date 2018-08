Man, 25, dies after being pulled from lake in Libertyville

A 25-year-old man died after being pulled from a lake Saturday afternoon at a forest preserve in north suburban Libertyville.

A death investigation team responded about 3:40 p.m. after being informed that Nicholas Bishop had been recovered from the lake at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy performed Monday morning found that Bishop died from drowning, the coroner’s office said.

Toxicology results were pending, the coroner’s office said.