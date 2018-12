Man, 25, found shot in the face in Altgeld Gardens

A man was in serious condition early Sunday after he was shot in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 12:50 a.m., the 25-year-old was discovered in the 13200 block of South Evans with a gunshot wound in his face, according to Chicago police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The circumstances of his shooting weren’t immediately clear. Area South detectives were investigating.