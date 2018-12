Man, 25, in serious condition after drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 6:47 p.m., the 25-year-old was shot in the 600 block of North Avers, according to Chicago police. He was walking outside when someone inside a sedan fired multiple shots at him.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. No one was in custody.