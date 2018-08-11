Man, 25, missing from Lawndale

Police are searching for a 25-year-old man who went missing Aug. 2 from the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Tavarieus Henderson is from the 4000 block of West Cermak, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Henderson is described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound black man with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, black T-shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes and white socks.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.