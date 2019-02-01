Man, 25, shot by three attempted robbers in Grand Crossing

Three people tried to rob a man and shot him in the process late Thursday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 11:34 p.m., the 25-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of East 68th Street when he was stopped by three males, according to Chicago police. They told him to hand over his belongings.

One of the would-be robbers fired a gun and shot the 25-year-old in the neck, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.