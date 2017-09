Man, 25, shot during Bronzeville carjacking

A man was shot during a carjacking Thursday evening in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was approached by two people about 6 p.m. in the 400 block of East Oakwood as he was getting out of a vehicle, Chicago Police said.

The two offenders demanded his vehicle, pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking him in his right thigh, police said. They then drove off with his vehicle.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.