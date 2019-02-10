Man, 25, shot in East Garfield Park drive-by
A man was wounded by gunfire late Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
At 11:05 p.m., the 25-year-old was shot while sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 600 block of North Ridgeway, according to Chicago police.
Someone inside a dark sports-utility vehicle fired gunshots at him, striking his right leg and right arm, police said.
The 25-year-old was driven to Norwegian American Hospital, police said. No one is in custody.