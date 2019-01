Man, 25, shot in East Garfield Park

A man was wounded by gunfire Saturday morning on a sidewalk in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 2:35 a.m., the 25-year-old was standing in the 400 block of North Harding when two males walked over and fired multiple gunshots at him, according to Chicago police. He was struck in the left shoulder and both legs.

The 25-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.