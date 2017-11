Man, 25, shot in Little Village

A man was shot Tuesday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 25-year-old suffered a gunshot wound the left torso at 6:12 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Keeler, Chicago Police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.