Man, 25, shot in Portage Park

A 25-year-old man was shot Monday evening in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

He was shot in the side, leg and arm about 7:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Roscoe, according to Chicago Police. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were not known.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.