Man, 25, shot outside his home in Gary

A man was shot Sunday afternoon outside his home in Gary, Indiana.

About 3:30 p.m., the 25-year-old man was in the 4400 block of West 21st Avenue when someone shot him in the thigh, Gary police said.

The victim did not see the shooter, police said.

He was transported to Methodist Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.