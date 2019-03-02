Man, 25, shot to death during fight in Austin: police

A man was killed in a shooting that unfolded during a brawl Saturday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The 25-year-old was tussling with several others at 2:57 a.m. on a street in the first block of South Lavergne, according to Chicago police.

A male in a silver SUV fired gunshots at the fighting crowd and struck the 25-year-old in the neck, police said.

The 25-year-old was brought to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. No one is in custody.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.