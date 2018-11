Man, 25, shot to death in West Pullman: police

A man was shot to death Tuesday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire about 5:45 p.m. found the 25-year-old shot multiple times in the 12400 block of South Emerald, according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.