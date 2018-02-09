Man, 26, charged with series of sexual assaults, burglaries

A 26-year-old man was charged with a series of recent sexual assaults and robberies after being taken into custody on Wednesday.

Tyrone Robinson, of the West Englewood neighborhood, was charged with felony counts of robbery, criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, according to Chicago Police.

About 12:45 a.m. Dec. 20, Robinson allegedly grabbed a 19-year-old woman in the 300 block of West Roosevelt in the South Loop, police said. He then dragged her to a stairwell and sexually assaulted her.

During an investigation, Robinson was also identified as the suspect who robbed a 26-year-old woman about 1:10 a.m. during an attempted sexual assault in the 900 block of West Cornelia in the Wrigleyville neighborhood, police said. In addition, Robinson was identified as the robber who snatched a 33-year-old woman’s purse about 9:20 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 1400 block of South Federal in the Dearborn Park neighborhood.

Officers took Robinson into custody about 2 p.m. Wednesday after learning his whereabouts, police said. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday.