Man, 26, dies more than a month after West Garfield Park shooting

A 26-year-old man has died more than a month after being shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Someone walked up to Karl Allen and shot him multiple times just before 1 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 4100 block of West Washington, according to Chicago Police and Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police initially said he was 18-years-old.

Allen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday.

An autopsy Thursday ruled his death a homicide from complications of multiple gunshot wounds.