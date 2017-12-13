Man, 26, in confused state, missing from Austin

A man who was in a confused state and last seen Monday has been reported missing from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Bajil Rihani, 26, was last seen in the 4900 block of West Walton, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He was described as a Middle Eastern man with a light complexion, brown eyes and dark brown hair, police said. He stands at 5-foot-3 and weighs about 120 pounds. He also has a tattoo of a cross behind his left ear.

Police said Rihani, whose facial hair may be fuller now, was in a confused state and was last seen wearing an oversized black suit.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.