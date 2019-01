Man, 26, in critical condition after Chatham shooting

A man was wounded by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 3:30 a.m., the 26-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 8500 block of South King Drive when someone in a black sedan shot him, according to Chicago police. Bullets struck him in the back and in the right leg.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.