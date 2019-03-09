Man, 26, in critical condition after shooting in Wicker Park

A man was critically wounded by a bullet to the abdomen Sunday morning in Wicker Park.

At 3:27 a.m., officers heard gunfire and found a group of males surrounding a bleeding man outside in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee, according to Chicago police.

The man, 26, had been shot in the abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The males spotted with the 26-year-old were “uncooperative” with detectives, police said.

The shooting erupted along a strip of Milwaukee Avenue known to be Wicker Park’s main corridor of shops and restaurants during the day.

No one has been arrested. Area North detectives are investigating.