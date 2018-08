Man, 26, in serious condition after Englewood shooting

A man was seriously wounded by gunfire Friday evening in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 5:40 p.m., the 26-year-old was shot in the hand and abdomen in the 5900 block of South Ada Street, according to Chicago police.

He showed up at Holy Cross Hospital, police said. He will be transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.