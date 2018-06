Man, 26, killed in Woodstock crash

A 26-year-old man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in northwest suburban Woodstock.

About 3 a.m., Bennie J. Tafolla was driving west on Route 14 when he lost control of his car and crashed into a light pole near Lake Street, according to the McHenry County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced at the scene.

An autopsy found Tafolla died from blunt force trauma to the head, the coroner’s office said. He lived in Woodstock.