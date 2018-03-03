Man, 26, missing from Goose Island neighborhood

Police are searching for a 26-year-old man who was reporting missing from the North Side Goose Island neighborhood.

Steven Nunley was last seen Saturday about 10:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Larrabee, according to Chicago Police.

He was wearing a black coat, dark blue jeans, and black Nike shoes, police said.

Nunley was described as a black man, medium brown complexion, standing 6 feet tall, and weighing 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.