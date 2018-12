Man, 26, shot in forearm and abdomen in Humboldt Park

A 26-year-old man was shot in his forearm and abdomen Saturday afternoon in the Northwest Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

At 12:29 p.m., he was shot in the 800 block of North Christiana Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was brought to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were initially unknown.

Area North detectives were investigating.