Man, 26, shot in Albany Park

A man was shot Thursday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 26-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen about 7:55 p.m. when someone fired at him from a black SUV in the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. His condition was not immediately known.